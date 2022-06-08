How These 3 Books Helped Dia Mirza Understand Life, Struggles And War

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor, producer and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza wears several hats. Being an advocate of the environment, she puts her money where her beliefs are and has invested in sustainable brands like Beco India and Shumee, hence putting into motion the practice of a sustainable lifestyle.

Dia Mirza

The actor who was recently seen in the Netflix series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' and has an upcoming project called 'Bheed,' with director Anubhav Sinha, tells us about her favourite books.

Book 1- Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

Favorite Lines- "So many people walk around with a meaningless life. They seem half-asleep, even when they're busy doing things they think are important. This is because they're chasing the wrong things. The way you get meaning into your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning."



Book 2- Into The Wild by Jon Krakauer

Favorite Line- "Happiness [is] only real when shared."



Book 3- Catch 22 by Joseph Keller

Favorite Lines- "[They] agreed that it was neither possible nor necessary to educate people who never questioned anything."

&

"It doesn't make a damned bit of difference who wins the war to someone who's dead."

Dia on these books: I read these books at a time I needed them the most. Each of these books spoke to me and offered me insights and an understanding of life that I had been unable to comprehend or was struggling with. Tuesday's with Morrie and Into The Wild are two books that I can keep going back to every few years.

Catch 22 was given to me by my late father after I expressed a need to understand what war entails. The idea of war has always disturbed me. It just never made sense why human beings would willingly cause immeasurable suffering. The book offered me profound insights.