Who Is Billionaire Rob Walton, The Likely Future Owner of the Denver Broncos?

Rob Walton, the eldest son of founder, Sam Walton, is expected to buy the Denver Broncos for a record-high $4.65 billion.

The team was valued at $3.75 billion last year, but a bidding war the raised the stakes — bringing it world's away from Pat Bowlen's purchase of the team for $78 million in 1984. After Bowlen's passing in 2019, legal disputes among relatives led to the three-time Super Bowl champions being put up for sale. If finalized, it would make Walton's bid the highest price paid for any NFL team since 2018 when David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion. The ownership of the team would also include Walton's daughter, Carrie, and son-in-law, Greg Penner.

What is Rob Walton's net worth?

At 77 years old, the eldest heir to the Walmart fortune, Rob Walton, has an estimated net worth of $57.9 billion and holds the ranking of 22nd richest person in the world.

What is the Walton family's net worth?

The Walton siblings — Rob, Jim and Alice — have a combined net worth of around $212 billion, making them one of the wealthiest families in the world.

Who is in the Walton-Penner group?

The Walton-Penner ownership group includes Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie and her husband, Greg Penner, as well as Mellody Hobson — a co-CEO of Ariel Investments. The group would have joint ownership of the Denver Broncos.

Is the sale finalized?

Although the Walton-Penner group has technically garnered the winning bid for the Broncos, the sale needs to be reviewed by the NFL's finance committee and approved by a vote of NFL owners — 24 of 32 owners must vote in favor of the sale in order for it to be finalized. If no issues are raised, the deal could still take up to 90 days for approval.

