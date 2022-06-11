Vampires, Greedy News Anchors And Survival: 3 Series To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week you have three new series releasing on different platforms that cover the diverse genres of the media industry, horror and dark periods from our past.

Take your pick as to what you are in the mood for after going through our synopsis of these shows and get ready for an engaging weekend.

The Broken News, Zee5

The Broken News, which marks Sonali Bendre's OTT debut, is about the rivalry between two Mumbai based news channels.

The concept is a smart choice, considering the explosion of media channels and controversies that we witness on an almost daily basis. The two channels are called Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7, while the former is headed by Bendre's character called Amina Qureshi who is an ethical media person, the latter is led by Jaideep Ahlawat's character Dipankar Sanyal. Josh 24/7 is the country's no.1 media channel, but very sensationalist in nature (no guesses for who they're emulating!) and facts are a secondary or non-existent feature in their reporting. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, who seems to have become an integral part of any credible web series nowadays.

First Kill, Netflix

First Kill is a fantasy teen drama written and created by V.E. Schwab, based on Schwab's short story of the same name called Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.



The story is about a Juliette, a teenage vampire, who needs to make her first kill, in order to secure her place in her influential vampire family. She ends up falling for Calliope, its only later that Juliette realizes that her crush comes from a family of vampire hunters. Talk about an inter-faith alliance of a different kind!

Trees Of Peace, Netflix

Trees of Peace is based on the 1994 Rwanda genocide, during which four women from different backgrounds are trapped inside a room. As they battle starvation and fear, the four confront their personal demons while hiding underground for 81 days. The series won the top three jury prizes at the American Black Film Festival and got the top jury award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival after its premiere last year.