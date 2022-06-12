The Executive Selection: Rimowa

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Need a quick break out of the city? Do it in style with the Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita, a limited-edition handheld case reflecting the union of two powerhouse brands.

Rimowa

Made in Cologne, Germany, the sleek case pays an homage to the craftsmanship and technical innovation characteristic of both Rimowa and Porsche. The signature hand-carry case takes in design elements from the first-generation Porsche 911, while also including Rimowa's signature groove-aluminum aesthetic.

Image courtesy Rimowa.

It also has subtle accented high-gloss details and a silver mirror finish (a nod to the Porsche 911), plus a Porsche crest embedded on the outer side. Its interiors feature a zipped U-pocket and a seatbelt-inspired X-strap, whilst also being adorned in houndstooth pepita fabric and black leather accents. With only 911 exclusive pieces produced, it's an ideal piece for collectors.

