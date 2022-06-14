Terra.do Raises $5 Million In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Terra.do, a global climate career platform, has raised $5 million in a Seed funding round led by Avaana Capital. The round also witnessed participation from MCJ Collective, Albert Wenger (Union Square Ventures), Gaurav Agarwal (1mg) and Anirudh Gupta (Climes). The platform also launched its mobile app in the Apple app store and Google play store, which offers unique and insider access to climate professionals. The newly raised fund was to scale the app.

Company handout

"We are in the precipice of the real change. Both industry and talent have woken up to the impacts of the crisis and the hard work that is required. Opportunities abound in every corner of the world. Terra.do's mission is now more relevant than ever, with funding closed and a new app launched, we are ready to run at warp speed to contribute to solving the crisis," said Anshuman Bapna, co-founder and CEO, Terra.do.

Terra.do continues to scale up its learning activities. The platform's job fairs have already connected more than 10,000 talented professionals with over 100 climate tech employers. Several thousand mid-career professionals from more than 25 countries have completed the company's cohort-based learning programs, the company claimed in a statement.

"At Avaana, we believe that climate and sustainability are the next digital. The current talent funnel for climate and sustainability-trained professionals is broken. Terra.do's exciting new app and unique integrated approach, combining learning and jobs and empowered by a strongly engaged community, will enable better outcomes and help each one of us become a climate worker," said Anjali Bansal, founder and chairperson, Avaana Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Anshuman Bapna, Dr. Kamal Kapadia and Mayank Jain, Terra.do is a global climate career platform implemented with a mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030. The platform brings together a wide range of community of professionals from critical climate industries such as energy, mobility and regenerative agriculture.