Father's Day 2022: How Becoming A Dad Changed This Entrepreneur's Life

Celebrated every year on the third Sunday in June, Father's Day honours fatherhood and the positive influence of father's in society. The first time it was celebrated was way back in 1910 and is observed on separate dates for different countries all over the world. To Amit Khatri, co-founder Noise, it was because of his father that he got the courage to quit a well-paying job and take the risk of starting his own venture. For him, Father's Day is a celebration of the exceptional privilege that is to be a dad. "Father's Day is the day where you get free shoulder massages from your kids and an adorable card that makes you feel like you've done a good job. But for me, it's mostly a day that reminds me how lucky I am to be a father to two beautiful children and to have a father who is my biggest role model," says Khatri.

Amit Khatri Instagram

Khatri's son Namit is a big soccer lover so he takes him to the weekend soccer practice and spends time playing games on VR. His daughter Nitara, is still getting to know the world around her. Her eagerness to learn about what's going on in the world inspires him to be a more creative thinker.

But how has fatherhood changed him? "Since I've become a dad, I've experienced the world through the eyes of my children and discovered a degree of joy that I had lost in adulthood. It may sound cliche, but fatherhood has allowed me to rediscover many of my favourite hobbies, from soccer to playing video games with my son! Being a father also transforms you as a person; you stop thinking about yourself and realise that you're no longer number one. After a long or strenuous work day, I always look forward to getting home and spending time with my family, holding Nitara in my arms and discussing how my 8-year-old spent his day," he says.

Being a father has also taught Khatri a lot about time management and how to make better use of his time at work. He recalls working around the clock to do mundane jobs and achieve larger goals, but now he's become much more selective about what he focusses on each day, feels it has made him a better leader and father.

Patience is another virtue which one develops when raising children, like being patient when your child does something differently than you had expected. "Whether you're running a brand or raising a child, you cannot always be in control of the output. Earlier, I used to be stern about my ways, now I am more welcoming of different approaches because sometimes even though it is different from what I would have done, it works better," he explains.