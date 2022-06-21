Else Nutrition Expands Into China And Canada

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The growing company has recently announced plans to expand into China and Canada, which should boost growth even further.

The baby infant Industry

The baby food and infant nutrition industry is changing dramatically, with new players entering the market with innovative products that promise better taste, health benefits, safety, and transparency. The change is driven by growing concerns among parents about their babies' health amid a global health crisis and a food shortage.This has resulted in numerous emerging trends in the food industry, including plant-based alternatives, which are thriving with excellent prospects for rapid expansion and significant investment in innovation. The increase in working mothers and demand for organic baby food are also driving the industry forward.According to Statista, the worldwide infant food market will generate revenue of $280.89 million in 2022 and will grow at a rate of 6.31% annually from 2022 to 2027.Furthermore, new market players are encouraging existing large companies to invest billions of dollars in improving and reinventing their formulations and promoting their baby food items, resulting in a favorable growth in the infant formula market.

Exhibit 1: Global Baby Food Market Revenue (in millions)

Source: Statista

Investing in the baby food and infant nutrition marketcan provide investors with a hedge against market downturns as well.This defensive sector is undergoing significant changes centered on health benefits, the environment, safety, and transparency, indicating that innovative companies are likely to see consistent demand for their products, which could lead to handsome rewards to investors regardless of the state of the economy.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a clean-labeled plant-based food and nutrition Israeli-based company. The company produces all-natural, dairy-free, soy-free, healthy food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults.With the increased prevalence of dairy intolerance in infants, there is a greater demand for organic and toxic-free infant nutrition products.The company's products are made from almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, free of hormones, antibiotics, gluten, and other potentially harmful ingredients.With its efforts to help pediatricians and parents understand the nutritional benefits of plant-based infant products, Else Nutrition benefits from a first-mover advantage in the infant nutrition market, which opens new doors forsubstantial sales growth.

Growing Sales Channels

Else Nutrition is constantly expanding its distribution network and sales channels to increase its global and U.S. market share. Expansion through strategic partnerships generated revenue of C$1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 26% from $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.The company's e-commerce and retail distribution channels for Else Kid's products include KeHE Distributors, UNFI, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Amazon EU, Kroger.com, and Thrive Market.Else Nutrition has now partnered with over 1,300 stores in the United States. The company's nutrition product for toddlers is Amazon's top-selling baby and toddler formula.The company was also invited to create a unified European account by Amazon EU in November 2021, allowing it to sell its items in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Else reached another milestone in its goal of providing the cleanest and most complete nutrition to children last month after Amazon started accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) purchases of Else products. This will allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users to buy food with SNAP benefits in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Safe of Heavy Metals

Else nutrition is addressing the presence of heavy metals in infant food products. The company is pushing the industry toward safer infant nutrition solutions by using the cleanest ingredients and stringent processing methods to ensure purity.Else's effortin addressing heavy metals issues earned it the Clean Label Project Purity Award for its Super Cereal for Babies.Else is the first and only baby cereal company to receive this award, which tests for over 400 impurities, heavy metals, and toxins.

Else Nutrition is also getting closer to FDA approval after reporting that it had completed the first commercial production of its infant formula in April, which would be utilized in critical clinical studies for the U.S. market. It is supposed to be the first plant-based and non-soy formula on the market, demonstrating the company's competitive edge.

Market Expansion:Entering two brand new markets

The company announced on June 13 that it will enter the Canadian market next month, a well-diversified and growing market expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2026. The company will distribute and sell all 3 of its current category segments Super Cereals (babies 6+ months), Toddler Nutrition (12-36 months), and the Kids Protein Shakes (2 years+).

Else is also entering the Chinese market, likely to maintain its leadership position in the industry.According to Statista, China will earn the highest revenue in the baby food market in 2022 at $81 billion.The company will enter the market in Q3 in partnership with BaoZun, a leading e-commerce solutions provider in China, to fulfill the increasing demand for dairy & soy-free pediatric nutrition alternatives.The Chinese plant-based milk market is predicted to reach 300 billion yuan (C$56.65 billion) by 2025, aided by the country's large lactose-intolerant population.

Conclusion

Else Nutritionbenefits from its proprietary ingredient manufacturing technique that assures the greatest level of purity and nutrients, allowing the company to position itself as a leading alternative source of infant and child nutrition productsworldwide. The recentstrategic distribution partnershipsand expansion plans will likely increase Else's valuation and reward investors in the long run.