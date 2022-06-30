10 Ways to Celebrate National Work From Home Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

National Day has renewed meaning in a world that has largely tilted toward remote work. With so many people enjoying the benefits of , it's a bigger celebration than ever, so we're meeting the call. We've pulled together a bunch of exclusive deals that can upgrade your WFH experience so you can celebrate the right way.

StackCommerce

1. MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter

When you're working from home, you need a central place to keep everything charged. This clever, modular charger lets you set up three wireless power stations for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter for $47.99, 36 percent off $74.

2. Lunatask Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Need help getting into the zone and staying productive? Lunatask is an innovative productivity software that gives you a host of tools to help you get the most out of each day. From better to-do lists to secure note-taking, and much more, Lunatask will help you streamline all of your work.

Get Lunatask Premium for $49, 72 percent off $180.

3. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

Microsoft Office is the world's most ubiquitous office suite for good reason. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are crucial apps to navigate your business life. Plus, with this deal, you'll also get Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for under $50.

Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $49.99, 85 percent off $349.

4. Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

You can't beat a well-lit office space. Customize your lighting as much as you want with this minimalist lamp that slides elegantly into the corner. Once there, you can choose between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color lighting effects.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $59.99, 60 percent off $149.

5. NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Working on public WiFi from time to time? Make sure you're doing it safely with NordVPN. This top-tier VPN has earned 4.5 stars from Tech Radar and 9.5 stars from vpnMentor because it allows you to enjoy the internet with complete, anonymous freedom.

Get NordVPN for $89, 55 percent off $198.

6. Starter Story - Business Case Studies & Stories: Lifetime Subscription

Every entrepreneur could use a little help getting started. So, learn directly from the source of successful entrepreneurs. Starter Story provides unlimited access to more than 3,500 founder case studies, a database of more than 5,000 business ideas and data points, a collection of more than 200 marketing tactics, and more useful resources.

Get Starter Story for $129.99, 91 percent off $1,612.

7. Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

With 4.6 stars on GetApp, Capterra, and G2, Koofr is a leading cloud storage provider that won't break the bank. Get 1TB of secure, easily manageable cloud storage from a company that won't track you or your activity.

Get Koofr Cloud Storage for $139.99, 94 percent off $2,700.

8. FlexStride Pedal Exerciser

Working too much to take a trip to the gym? Turn your work time into workout time! This clever device fits under your desk and is completely adjustable so you can get an elliptical cardio workout without ever leaving your desk.

Get the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser for $179.99, 33 percent off $269.

9. Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K)

Especially useful for designers or creatives, this touchscreen monitor will pack up to go with you anywhere and provides a glorious 13" screen to add to your laptop. This 4K touchscreen monitor gives you the touchscreen convenience of a tablet while offering incredible resolution and seamless performance.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) for $289.99, 58 percent off $700.

10. Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware

Looking for an ultra-strong cybersecurity solution that you can take anywhere? Meet Deeper Connect Mini. This device combines the world's first Decentralized VPN with an enterprise-grade firewall to keep your connection absolutely private whenever you stray from your trusted home WiFi.

Get the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN & Firewall Hardware for $349.

Prices subject to change.