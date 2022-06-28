Lentra Acquires AI Startup TheDataTeam

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lentra AI on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Chennai and Singapore-based AI company TheDataTeam. Lentra will deploy TDT's flagship behaviour intelligence platform Cadenz to help banks and financial institutions make better data-driven decisions on customer creditworthiness based on their unique financial journey. Following the acquisition, Rangarajan Vasudevan, founder and CEO, TDT has joined Lentra as co-founder & chief data officer.

"Software is eating the world, and data is eating software. While the uses of AI are many, the ability to have a lasting impact is immense in the financial sector due to the vast untapped potential for credit. Lentra has already established itself as the fastest growing lending cloud. Given both companies had ambitions to scale fast in adjacent spaces and in the same geographies, it made perfect sense to merge our strengths in product and business-building," said Rangarajan Vasudevan, founder and CEO, TDT.

Lentra will integrate its SaaS and API-driven modular architecture with Cadenz's stack. Lentra's Open API-driven modular architecture helps banks create tailored lending journeys and customer experiences with 95 per cent Straight Through Processing (STP) rate. This gives banks and financial institutions access to a new customer base, reduces Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), and improves operational efficiencies. Lentra is backed by HDFC Bank, Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG.

"We are seeing an explosive growth in the credit market. By integrating Cadenz platform into the Lentra lending cloud we will be able to provide an even bigger competitive edge to our clients in the entire credit lifecycle, from lead generation through origination to and the post-disbursal activities of loan management system, monitoring, collections and risk management. With this acquisition of Cadenz, Lentra is now on track to become the leading platform of choice for financial institutions globally," said Sandeep Mathur, chief revenue officer, Lentra.

With a volume of more than 50 million applications, Lentra has a proven peak, handling more than 60,000 concurrent users. The cloud-native platform works with over 50 banks and financial institutions, and has processed over 13 billion transactions. Launched in 2019, Cadenz has engineered the industry's first award winning customer intelligence platform, which simplifies the journey from raw customer data to live intelligence and helps businesses eliminate friction and drive new initiatives in record-quick time.