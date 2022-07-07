Amitabh Kant To Be India's New G-20 Sherpa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant is set to replace Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, as the new full-time sherpa of G-20, the group representing world's largest economies, for India's presidency.

Wikimedia Commons

Kant recently stepped down as the CEO of NITI Aayog as Parameswaran Iyer took over the post after the retired IAS officer's six year long stint ended on June 30, 2022. The appointment of Kant comes ahead of a crucial meeting next week in Indonesia.

He is being considered as instrumental in India's charge to presidency next year.

The reason Goyal had to step down was due to his busy schedule. Goyal was the leader in the negotiations for the FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations with the UAE and Australia and India would require his full attention for the crucial FTA negotiations with the United Kingdom and European Union.

India would be the host of G20 Summit from December 1, 2022 and would be the convenor for G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the nation's representation at G20 Summits since 2014.