Gather Leads and Measure Your Success Smarter with LinkPaw

A crucial element of any digital marketing plan is analytics. You have to know what's working in your strategy and what's not, and analytics makes that possible. However, when you're using a wide variety of tools, it can be very difficult to measure the success that individual campaigns are having. A LinkPaw Small Business Plan can help simplify that process by distilling everything down to individual links.

LinkPaw is a seamless tool to create high-performing micro-sites that can dramatically increase your marketing and sales teams' effectiveness. Designed for Instagram but usable everywhere, LinkPaw lets you turn bio links into comprehensive, custom web pages with virtually limitless possibilities.

LinkPaw has multiple ready-to-use components for bio link pages, gives you the power to improve your SEO, and lets you use shortened links to target audiences, A/B test, and more. Plus, LinkPaw has a fully-featured QR code generator with customization available via easy-to-use templates.

Most importantly, LinkPaw gives you all the tools you need to organize projects and track success. The built-in analytics engine gives you day-by-day analytics, referrers, countries, operating systems, languages, and many more metrics that are relevant to your campaigns. You'll also get tracking pixels for Facebook, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, Quora, and TikTok.

Karsten Brown, a social media manager with the Kite Agency writes, "I saw LinkPaw in an influencer profile and was immediately sold. We have been using LinkPaw for our client purposes but also our own social media channels. We often create unique links for specific influencers we work with to track performance. I love the flexibility and amount of customization that you can do without calling a web developer."

Start scaling and tracking your marketing campaigns better than ever. Right now, you can get a five-year LinkPaw Small Business Plan for 90 percent off $499 at just $49.

