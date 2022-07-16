Physically Secure Your Home or Office with This $70 Kit
Get some much-needed peace of mind with this affordable system.
While many entrepreneurs are hung up on cybersecurity — as they should be — don't let your concern for your digital safety overshadow the need for physical, real-life security too. If you're working from home or you keep important, classified information in your office, you want to protect it. With a Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit, you can do that on a budget without sacrificing quality.
While many security systems come with extensive subscription plans that ensure you pay far more than you should over time, this simple four-piece kit allows you to set up a smart security system to monitor your home or office from anywhere. The kit includes a Siren Hub Gateway, two pairs of window/door sensors, and a motion detector that you can set up in any place that you want to keep tabs on when you're not there. With the app, you can perform 24/7 monitoring and receive alert notifications of any activity through smartphones, smart devices, and home automation systems.
The system is easy to set up with Wi-Fi connectivity that supports a wide range of smart devices. You don't need any professional installation or tools to get everything in place and working right away. Once they're up and running, you'll be able to know when something happens at your home or office when you're away and be able to alert the authorities quickly. Plus, the noisy siren could trigger, scaring off any would-be thieves or intruders before they even get up to their nefarious goals. There's no substitute for that kind of peace of mind.
Protect the things you care most about. Right now, a Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit is on sale for 22 percent off $89 at just $69.99.
Prices subject to change.
