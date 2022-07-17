Save $140 on a Refurbished Apple MacBook

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs always want the best. The best customers, the best investors, the best products, the best — you name it. But always having the best tools and technology can run you a pretty penny fairly quickly. As a savvy entrepreneur, you have to find ways to afford the best while also saving some money. So when it comes to the electronics you use on a daily basis, it's a good idea to think about buying refurbished.

Apple

Refurbished electronics have been previously used and returned to the factory to have their hardware fixed up and back to working like new. However, they may have been previously damaged or scuffed up, which is why they were given up by previous owners in the first place. Still, if you can deal with some cosmetic issues, you could save a bundle. For instance, this refurbished 2017 MacBook is on sale right now for $140 off.

Listed with a grade "C" refurbished rating, it will likely have visible scratches, scuffs, blemishes, and spots but it has been tested to be fully functional. That's great for you because with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, this MacBook offers superior performance on a 12-inch Retina display that will help you cruise through your work. It offers an extensive 256GB SSD to store all of your files and is WiFi and Bluetooth compatible to support working on the go. Whether you're looking for a laptop to use at home or take on the road to work at an office, coffee shops, or the library, this powerful one has you covered.

Save big when you buy refurbished. Right now, this 2017 Apple MacBook 12" 1.2GHz 256GB SSD is on sale for 20 percent off $700 at just $560.

