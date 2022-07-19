This Travel-Friendly Toothbrush Can be Perfect for Your Summer Adventures
Keep up good impressions with this $40 electric toothbrush.
When you're traveling for business, you're probably mostly thinking about how to make business travel more productive. After all, your business is your livelihood, so you can't spend too much time being a tourist or a beach bum. But one thing you might overlook is keeping up your hygiene.
Obviously, oral hygiene is incredibly important. You only get one set of adult teeth and they're important to making a good first impression with potential clients. So, take care of them at home and abroad with the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case with 8 Dupont Brush Heads.
This travel-friendly brush is capable of removing up to ten times more plaque than a traditional brush, with a powerful 40,000 VPM motor that provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth. You can customize your brushing experience with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes so you won't have to worry about sensitive gums or teeth. In fact, the brush could help improve your gum health, too.
Dentists frequently recommend electric toothbrushes but they're often so expensive, it's hard to justify the purchase. This Amazon's Choice brush is no exception, listing at $139.99. However, for a limited time, you can get the brush, a travel case, and eight extra brush heads (enough for several months) for $100 off at just $39.99.
Find out why the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case with 8 Dupont Brush Heads has earned a 4.6/5-star rating on more than 47,000 Amazon reviews. Improve your dental hygiene whether you're at home or traveling abroad with this special deal. Grab the complete set for 71 percent off at just $39.99 today.
Prices subject to change.
