Charge Devices, Transfer Data, and More wit This Mini USB Hub

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are all kinds of life hacks that entrepreneurs employ to be as efficient and productive as possible. From clever software to simple modes of thinking, entrepreneurs are always discovering ways to effectively streamline their lives and get more done. So, it would make sense that you want the fastest and most convenient and data transfer that you can get in a portable package.

StackCommerce

In that case, meet the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub. This powerful portable hub is compatible with all major USB interfacing devices, allowing you to charge and transfer data from virtually any device in your arsenal. It has two PD fast charge ports that supports 45-65W PD fast charging, a USB 3.0 port that supports up to 5 Gbps transfer rate, and two USB 2.0 ports that support up to 480 Mbps transfer rate. It's small enough to fit in your pocket yet packs an absolute punch when it comes to charging devices on-the-go and moving data between devices whenever you need.

Most importantly, this hub is extremely durable. The cable is coated in 4.5mm of thick PVC material with reinforced joints that make it able to withstand heavy use. Plus, it has a galvanized wire core, aluminum alloy structure, and multi-layer shielding that protect it from drops and other wear and tear. That all helps data transmission faster and more stable while, obviously, allowing the entire hub to last as long as you need it to without replacing. It's a reliable portable solution for anybody that needs to juggle data and devices while out and about.

Be smarter about how you manage your data and power. Right now, the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub is on sale for 59 percent off $48 at just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.