Women Now Surpass Men in Seeking Entrepreneurial Opportunities, Though Only 18% Occupy Leadership Roles: LinkedIn

The share of female founders in India grew by 2.68 times as compared to 1.79 times among men between 2016 and 2021, according to data compiled by LinkedIn for publication in World Economic Forum's latest report on the gender gap prevailing across the world.

Despite a dismal representation (18%) in leadership roles in the country's workforce, more women are now seeking entrepreneurship opportunities as compared to men, found LinkedIn. The report indicated that the growth rate of female entrepreneurship was the highest during the pandemic, i.e. in 2020 and 2021.

Some of the key highlights of the "World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap Report" with regards to India are as follows: