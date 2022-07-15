Pandas, Zombies And A Social Cause: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the monsoon taking over various parts of the country, the best bet is to stay home while flooding and the heavy downpour takes over our lives. And while sitting at home this weekend we have for you an interesting choice between popular animated sequels, zombies and a social commentary.

The new Kung Fu Panda movie is on Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on Netflix

Jack Black is back as the panda we all love in a new movie from the Kung Fu Panda franchise. In the current adventure, he needs to join forces with the English knight Luthera AKA Wandering Blade (Rita Ora). Together they shall embark on a perilous journey to confront two crafty weasels, Klaus and Veruca, who plan to get in their possession four Tianshang weapons which can destroy the world.

Resident Evil on Netflix

I've personally lost count of the number of movies this franchise has produced, including the animated ones. But keep them coming I say! This adaptation finds itself in a new universe which takes places over two different time periods- 2022 and 2036. The current scenario deals with the half-twins Billie and Jade, who reside in New Raccoon City, built by Umbrella Corporation. This makes them privy to the company's dark secrets, while their father, Dr Albert Wesker tries his best to control the spread of the T-virus. In the 2036 timeline, the virus has already spread, with zombies swarming everywhere.

Janhit Mein Jaari on Zee5

This movie depicts India's attitude towards conversations revolving around sex, through the life of a girl from a small town who sells condoms. Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the lead role as a condom salesperson after being jobless for a long duration. She manages to make the company profitable, while at the same time spreading awareness about how condom use can contribute to the safe sexual health for women. However, the attitude of her own family and society act as a deterrent.