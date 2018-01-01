Movies

More From This Topic

13 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Movies

13 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship will make you cry and hope for a happy ending. Just like a good movie.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That
Customer Relationship

Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That

To turn consumers into community members, look beyond profit to connect with their passion.
Gayle Teskey | 7 min read
Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie

The Tesla and SpaceX founder inspired Riz Ahmed's character in the superhero film.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs
Elon Musk

From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX takes whatever chance he gets to provide nods to some of his favorite science-fiction stories, video games and old comedy movies.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Hey, Hollywood! It's Time to Get Real Portraying Marijuana Users on Screen

Hey, Hollywood! It's Time to Get Real Portraying Marijuana Users on Screen

During prohibition movies featuring feckless potheads helped the public lose patience with Draconian laws but that character is far out of date now.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Skip the Avengers: Why Entrepreneurs Should Watch 'Black Panther' Again Instead
Lessons

Skip the Avengers: Why Entrepreneurs Should Watch 'Black Panther' Again Instead

'Black Panther' offers insights into how dynamic organizations can succeed under stress. The Avengers is pure escape.
Vernon Lindsay | 4 min read
4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success
Marvel

4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success

The comic book company has released its biggest movie so far this weekend.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture

How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture

In 'Yellow Is Forbidden,' we meet the entrepreneur who designed the fabulous yellow cape Rihanna wore to the Met Gala in 2015. You remember that, don't you?
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
How Women Are Fighting Back Against Online Bullying -- and the Tech Companies That Allow It

How Women Are Fighting Back Against Online Bullying -- and the Tech Companies That Allow It

The new film 'Netizens' details the threats to life and livelihood women endure and what they're doing about it.
Joan Oleck | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.