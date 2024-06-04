Get All Access for $5/mo

Save on AMC Tickets for Your Team for Just $14 or Less A movie can be a great escape and mental reset, so hook your team up with some tickets this summer.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Watching a movie can offer a professional a magical escape from their day-to-day responsibilities. To keep your team members in good spirits through the summer, it's important to encourage them to both get out in the sun and take refuge in the air-conditioned sanctuary of a local cinema.

For those of you who are partial to the beloved chain AMC, you can get discounted tickets for yourself and your team members for a limited time. These deals include tickets for $11.99 (reg. $15) for some states and $13.99 (reg. $16) for nationwide use.

The $12 option is the AMC Yellow Ticket, which is good at any AMC with the exception of those based in California, New York, and New Jersey. The AMC Black Ticket is a slightly higher-priced option and that is good for any AMC in the United States. Both ticket options are subject to surcharges for 3D and other premium large-screen formats like IMAX®, Dolby®, and AMC Prime®.

Sometimes the best way to inspire productivity is to encourage some fun. Treat yourself or your team members to movies in the ice-cold air conditioning this summer. Plan out what you're going to get for snacks, kick back, and take a nice long break.

Don't miss your chance to Save on AMC Movie Tickets with these deals:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How This Couple Transformed a Gas Station Kitchen Into a Legendary BBQ Destination

Joe's KC Bar-B-Que co-founder Joy Stehney shares her restaurant's remarkable journey (and an offer to cater Taylor Swift's wedding.)

By Shawn P. Walchef
By Amanda Breen and Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

10 Online Side Hustles Proven to Boost Your Bank Account

Even the busiest schedules can accommodate finding a precious few hours to create a profitable online venture — something that many are already mastering.

By Elizabeth Rider
Science & Technology

Stream Free Content for Your Team Easier with This $30 Platform

This content aggregator makes free music, movies, and TV easy to access and stream.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meta's AI Chief Is in the Middle of a Public Clash With Elon Musk: 'Secrecy Hampers Progress'

Meta AI chief Yann LeCun and Elon Musk have been going back and forth on X, formally Twitter, for a week.

By Sherin Shibu