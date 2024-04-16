You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Treat a Co-Worker to a Discounted Movie This Regal Premiere Movie e-ticket lets you get 33 percent off the price of admission.

By Entrepreneur Store

Sometimes, getting out of the office and letting your brain wander at the movie theater can do a world of good. To enjoy that for yourself or gift it to a colleague, take advantage of this limited-time offer on a discount to one of the United States' most well-known and enduring movie chains.

You can save 33 percent on a Regal Premiere Movie eTicket and get it for just $11.99 (reg. $17) during this limited-time price drop. The process is simple.

You buy the eTicket here, visit the redemption link, enter your offer code, and receive an email with a barcode and 15-digit code. From there, you can use that code to pick up a ticket to a movie at a Regal Cinema near you at the self-service kiosk, concession stand, or guest-service counter or opt to do it online.

This voucher is redeemable for most standard 2D showtimes at any of Regal's 450+ theatres around the country. Committed to being "the best place to watch a movie," Regal has garnered a strong reputation for showing films with a high level of quality and care. While on that topic, it's worth mentioning that surcharges will apply to specialty screenings like those for IMAX®, RPX®, ScreenX®, Premium Large Format, 3D, and 4DX® films.

Grab a creative and lovely gift for a co-worker, or treat yourself to a discounted movie.

During this limited-time price drop, you can save 33 percent on a Regal Premiere Movie eTicket with this $11.99 (reg. $17) offer.

