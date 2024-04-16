This Regal Premiere Movie e-ticket lets you get 33 percent off the price of admission.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes, getting out of the office and letting your brain wander at the movie theater can do a world of good. To enjoy that for yourself or gift it to a colleague, take advantage of this limited-time offer on a discount to one of the United States' most well-known and enduring movie chains.

You can save 33 percent on a Regal Premiere Movie eTicket and get it for just $11.99 (reg. $17) during this limited-time price drop. The process is simple.

You buy the eTicket here, visit the redemption link, enter your offer code, and receive an email with a barcode and 15-digit code. From there, you can use that code to pick up a ticket to a movie at a Regal Cinema near you at the self-service kiosk, concession stand, or guest-service counter or opt to do it online.

This voucher is redeemable for most standard 2D showtimes at any of Regal's 450+ theatres around the country. Committed to being "the best place to watch a movie," Regal has garnered a strong reputation for showing films with a high level of quality and care. While on that topic, it's worth mentioning that surcharges will apply to specialty screenings like those for IMAX®, RPX®, ScreenX®, Premium Large Format, 3D, and 4DX® films.

Grab a creative and lovely gift for a co-worker, or treat yourself to a discounted movie.

During this limited-time price drop, you can save 33 percent on a Regal Premiere Movie eTicket with this $11.99 (reg. $17) offer.

StackSocial prices subject to change.