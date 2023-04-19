Netflix Cuts a Beloved Service, Disappointing Loyal Fans Nationwide

It no longer makes sense for the business's bottom line.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

NurPhoto | Getty Images

For most of us, DVDs are a relic from a pre-streaming past.

Now, Netflix seems to agree: The streamer, which has mailed subscribers discs of movies and TV shows for 25 years, announced Tuesday it will discontinue the service on September 29 — and people aren't happy, The Washington Post reported.

Related: What's Going on With Netflix? Everything You Need to Know About the Company's Massive Fall

Neftlix's DVD service boasted approximately 20 million subscribers at the height of its popularity in 2010, The New York Times reported. That base has dwindled substantially since; Netflix no longer even tracks those numbers, per the outlet.

The streamer's DVD holdouts include those who just prefer watching physical DVDs, seek harder-to-find titles or have unreliable internet connections.

"Just getting better internet is not an option," 38-year-old Jeanine Wainscott told The Washington Post, "and that's a reality for a lot of people. People who live in big cities don't always realize that."

Most recently, a DVD subscription for one mailed disc at a time cost $9.99 per month, or up to $19.99 for three at a time.

Related: Netflix Layoffs Explained, Nearly 300 Employees' Jobs Cut

But, more than 5 billion mailed red envelopes later, the service no longer makes sense for Netflix's bottom line. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the DVD business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly hard," the company said in its Q1 earnings release.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Technology Movies Netflix News and Trends Subscription Businesses Dvds

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

4 Ways to Become a Listening Leader Through Authentic Customer Relationships

With so many products in the marketplace, the key to success in an ever-changing digital and competitive landscape is to understand the hearts and minds of your customer

By Stephen Ezell

By Entrepreneur Store

Buy a Franchise

How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise

I've taken 10 franchises to more than 100 international locations because I know how to spot emerging brands that are primed for success. Here's what I look for.

By Dan Rowe