Marc Randolph helps entrepreneurs with his unique approach to problem-solving and growth.

How many times have you been told "that will never work"?

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has been told those words more than most people. And again and again, he has defied them. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor, investor, speaker and best-selling author has founded or co-founded half-a-dozen successful startups and mentored scores of entrepreneurs from first-time business owners to established CEOs.

In this series, now streaming free on EntrepreneurTV, Marc sits down with entrepreneurs and helps them tackle their biggest issues using his signature "roll up your sleeves and try something" approach to problem-solving. During these lively conversations, Marc's unique combination of analytical skills, tough love, and humor provides his guests — and viewers — with actionable advice that will benefit them at every stage of their business journey.

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses.