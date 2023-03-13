EntrepreneurTV presents 'The Mirage,' an incredible documentary about an entrepreneur's attempt to take on big auto.

Now streaming free on EntrepreneurTV, Mirage, a feature-length documentary that reveals the incredible story of an automotive juggernaut that crashed and burned on its way to transforming an industry.

Back in 1968, 26-year-old Peter Kalikow had an unshakeable confidence in his vision to build a better car than any other company. So he took his gusto and the money he made from his lucrative construction and real estate endeavors, and worked with master mechanic and former racing team Alfred Momo to create the Momo Mirage.

The car graced the cover of Road & Track magazine and debuted to critical acclaim at The New York International Auto Show, but little did Kalikow know that his business was about to hit the skids.

Hear from Kalikow as he explains the unexpected twists and turns his business journey took in this insightful documentary that all entrepreneurs can learn from.

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.