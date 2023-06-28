From an Airbnb Stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse to Frozen Yogurt Flavors and Park Benches—The 'Barbie' Movie Team Is Going All In on Marketing Here's a look at some of the outrageous Barbie collaborations ahead of Greta Gerwig's forthcoming movie, "Barbie."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Hogwash Studios
Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse is open for booking on July 17.

On Monday, an unusual Airbnb listing surfaced. "Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse" — hosted by "Ken" — will soon be up for grabs (free of charge) for two, one-night stays on July 21 and July 22. The hillside mansion, where walls void of pink are few and far between, is the latest marketing stunt ahead of Greta Gerwig's forthcoming movie, Barbie.

The bright-pink mansion features an infinity pool, workout area, outdoor dancefloor, and access to "Ken's" wardrobe.

Rather than real-life images of the home, the listing instead features a dollhouse model of the mansion. However, images of the California mansion have been leaked. Photojournalist John Schreiber tweeted that while flying over Malibu, the hot pink home could be spotted from 10 miles away.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17, and will accommodate up to two guests (who will be responsible for their own travel arrangements to and from Malibu).

While Gerwig's latest film features blockbuster stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell — it's not just the all-star cast that has people talking, but rather the exuberant marketing that's spanned across industries.

Collaborations with the film, Barbie maker Mattel, and brands have launched a slew of Barbie-themed goods donned in hot pink — and while the influx of Barbie-everything teeters on overexposure, the internet can't seem to get enough. "The devil works hard, but Barbie's marketing team is INSANE," one user tweeted.

The campaigns continue to garner social media attention far and wide — from poking fun at the extremity of some of the stunts to relishing in the bright-pink fun of it all to criticizing an element of capitalism.

Still, whether people love it or hate it, they're talking about it.

From Xbox controllers to suitcases, here are a few of the brand collabs launched ahead of the July 21 film release.

Xbox DreamHouse console and custom faceplates:

Toothbrush and toothpaste by Moon:

Makeup by NYX:

Barbie shoes and accessories by ALDO:

Limited edition frozen yogurt by Pinkberry:

Suitcases by Béis:

