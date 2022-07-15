Airtel Deploys India's First Private 5G Network At BOSCH Facility

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharti Airtel announced the successful trial of India's first 5G Private Network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru. Airtel's on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Airtel has implemented two Industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch's state of the art manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum. In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes.

The Private 5G network provides greater reliability, enhanced security and huge flexibility, freeing the operations from wire-dependency to enable Bosch in achieving the benefits of automated operations.

"Airtel is committed to India's digital transformation and supporting the development of its enterprise as they seek to acquire global scale. We believe that Airtel has the world class infrastructure, partnerships and expertise to deliver captive private network solution in any part of the country and to enterprise of any size," said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO – Airtel Business.

"The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel Private 5G network at our facility which was experienced during the proof of concept is enabling us to enhance our efficiency and our productivity . Usage of 5G will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational effeciency," said Subhash P, head of technical functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India.

Airtel is spearheading the 5G technology in India, testing various vertical industry use cases with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its 5G for business. Last year, Airtel successfully demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. It has also demonstrated India's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G. As part of 5G for business, Airtel has joined forces with leading global consulting and technology companies and brands to test 5G based solutions.