Shiprocket Acquires Arvind's Omnichannel Technology Business 'Omuni' For INR 200 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shiprocket acquires Arvind's omnichannel technology business, Omuni. The transaction will be carried out as a combination of stock and cash for total consideration of INR 200 crore. The combination of both entities will facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store or warehouse, significantly reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer experience. With most retailers adopting an omnichannel retail strategy to cater to consumers across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal will deliver a more robust and seamless post-purchase experience to the customer.

Pexels

"We are pleased to announce the deal and excited to have Omuni as a part of the ever-growing Shiprocket family. Omuni's SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers. Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement," said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers and consumers across national and international locations. According to company statement, with more than 17 courier partners on board, the brand enables Pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries across over 29,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries worldwide.

Focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technology to build data driven solutions and integrated product offerings, the Shiprocket and Omuni deal will ensure better inventory utilization, faster localized fulfilment, optimize operational cost and deliver delightful multichannel experiences, as per the statement.

"We are delighted with the merger of our technology division into Shiprocket. By combining our retail stack with the Shiprocket ecosystem, we will be able to make the extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold seamlessly via Shiprocket's logistics as a service solution. The coming together of these two product stacks will create a lot of value," said Kulin Lalbhai, executive director, Arvind Ltd.

Founded in 2014, Omuni (Arvind Internet Pvt Ltd) is an omnichannel retail enablement platform for brands and retailers. Omuni's SaaS products enable brands to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, logistics and data management across physical and digital storefronts to deliver seamless online or offline commerce journey between stores, warehouses and digital channels.