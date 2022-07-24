This High-Quality PDF Software Is On Sale for 70 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business deals with loads of files and . From compliance and tax forms to contracts to HR forms and more, you have a lot of digital paper flying around. Using PDFs makes it easy to reduce the data space that all that paper takes up and ensures that information isn't accidentally deleted. But when you have to make a change, that can derail your business from operating smoothly — especially if it happens over and over again.

Acethinker

That's why every business needs a tool like Converter Pro. This all-in-one is both a PDF converter and creator, allowing you to streamline the way you work with documents of all types. You can easily change and back up your PDF files to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, .txt, HTML, PNG, and more formats for conveniently editing and viewing, or convert those files to PDFs for easier transfer and backup. Outstanding output quality ensures that all of your original layouts, images, text, hyperlinks, and more will be preserved thanks to built-in OCR .

PDF Converter Pro also allows you to merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF, split one into multiple pages, extract images from PDFs, and much more. You can protect PDFs when sharing confidential information by adding a password and unlock them easily when you need to. PDF Converter Pro can even compress PDFs to make them smaller sizes whenever you're working with file size limits. All of that is a big reason why PDF Converter Pro has earned 4.4-5 stars on Trustpilot.

Find out why PDF Converter Pro is trusted by businesses all over the world. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for 70 percent off $99 at just $29.99. That's a small price to pay for a tool you could use every day.

Prices subject to change.