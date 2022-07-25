SVISH On-The-Go Raises INR 10 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SVISH On-The-Go, a D2C personal hygiene startup for millennials and Gen Z, has raised INR 10 crore in pre-Series A funding round led by Wami Capital, along with the participation of existing investor LC Nueva AIF. The fund raised will be utilized to expand the company's product portfolio, raise awareness about hygiene below the belt products and regimens for men and women, and strengthen customer engagement strategies.

"We are on a mission to make hygiene a habit in India. We have realized that products in this category mostly cater to women only. So, we decided to close this need gap and bring 100 per cent natural products for our men as well. We are grateful to Wami Capital and LC Nueva AIF for backing us and believing in our mission to make personal hygiene a lifestyle habit. We will surely put this recent funding to expand our horizons and strengthen our existing resources and offerings," said Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan, co-founders, SVISH, in a joint statement.

Founded in 2020 by Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan, SVISH-On-The-Go is a hygiene-focused startup is at the forefront in making below-the-belt hygiene a lifestyle habit in India. The company claimed to offers stylish and dermatologically tested 100 per cent natural products.

"Hygiene, as a category is very neglected in India, especially men's hygiene. We see SVISH as becoming a market leader in this segment. We believe that SVISH has the power to disrupt the intimate men's hygiene market. They have shown impressive growth so far," said Chetan Mehta, CEO, Wami Capital.

"It is a testament to SVISH's amazing growth and unique brand value, that we have decided to top up our investment. The firm is solving a crucial lifestyle and hygiene issues faced by modern-age men and women, and their market is just beginning to prosper," Ashish Chand, founding partner, LC Nueva AIF.