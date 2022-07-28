The Nestery Raises Over INR 6 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Nestery, a contextual e-commerce platform, has raised over INR 6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The fund raised will be utilized towards expanding the team, technology enhancement and generating original content.

"A new parent today is spoilt for choice, but doesn't know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. We want to use our contextual catalog to help parents discover the right products at the right time on their parenting journey. We are so excited to bring IPV on board to lead this round. We are looking forward to collaborate with IPV and scaling this business along with all stakeholders," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, founder and CEO, The Nestery.

With more than 400 brands, The Nestery focuses on the 'play, learn, read and create' categories for child's development and to engage them meaningfully. The company has a thriving community of more than one lakh parents and is addressing a pain point that all parents face, discovery, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The Nestery is a holistic platform which handholds parents, especially the first timers to purchase from a complete range of products which are child friendly and much needed for their development. The guidance at the initial stage on what to purchase, when is the right time to introduce the child to a product and why one should be exposed to a particular product provides an edge to anxious parents who are entering uncharted territory. IPV looks forward to help the company scale its business," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

The Nestery marketplace for children and maternity products that helps parents discover what to buy, when and why. The company claims that all its products are curated, safe, original and parent-approved which helps the parents discover safety and quality-verified maternity and children's products with context. They have curated an empathetic catalog that understands exactly when a parent needs a product in their parenting journey.

As per a most recent census, 25 million children are born in India every year. The studies says that the overall revenue from the Indian childcare market is projected to be about $40 billion.