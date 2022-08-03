Make Tough Cleaning Jobs Easier with This Power Scrubber
A power scrubber to help you demolish dirt and grime.
While there are many joys of homeownership, including the fantastic investment perks, there are plenty of drawbacks, too. Especially during the summer. With the kids at home more often, there's greater wear-and-tear on the house. Worse yet, you're also responsible for the upkeep of your home — unlike when you were renting — so you might find yourself spending a lot of time and money on maintenance, complete renovations, and much more.
Nobody likes to look at a dirty house whenever they come home. But you can make cleaning up your house (and more) a whole lot easier with the Skadu Power Scrubber 2-in-1.
The Skadu Power Scrubber is a multifunctional power tool that's designed for hard-to-clean surfaces like sinks, stove tops, oven windows, glass doors, microwaves, shower grout, tile, grills, utensils, and much more. It's even suitable for outdoor jobs like car wheels or the exterior of your house.
Skadu delivers 12kg.cm of on-load torque and stalls at 25kg.cm, making it some of the world's most powerful motor technology packed into a compact, portable tool that will help you demolish away dirt, grime, and pesky stains. That's all included in an ergonomic, award-winning, cordless design that fits comfortably in your hands that makes it comfortable to hold while you're blasting away.
Skadu uses three opposite scrubbing heads to maximize the physics of cleaning. Blasting away at grime from all directions, Skadu makes cleaning faster and more efficient. Plus, it has an innovative attachment system that lets you utilize nine different brush heads for different jobs. It lasts for up to 120 minutes on a full charge.
Make cleaning up this summer a little easier. Right now, the Skadu Power Scrubber 2-in-1 is 25 percent off $79 at just $59.
Prices subject to change.
