MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Today, on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity
Today, on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.
Amidst all the understandable (and very real) doom-and-gloom in today’s market, Rhys has identified some bright spots, and some areas where investors may see potential in the coming months.
Kate and Rhys discuss:
-Why Rhys believes the worst of the market downturn may be behind us
-Does Rhys think bonds are about to reverse the string of poor performance and should be “your friend” again
-Why Rhys believes earnings estimates will decrease in the coming quarters
-Will the 60/40 portfolio work for the latter part of the year, and why?
-What are commodity prices saying about the future of the market?
-How should investors be looking at their allocations, while considering investments such as MLPs or REITs?
-Why dividend yields should be a part of your investment strategy?
-How does Rhys view the future of the energy industry, and what that means for investors?
-What is the future of REITs, given that they track different types of properties?
-Why Rhys sees the snack, soft drink, and alcohol industries as potential defensive plays.
-Why Rhys sees a role for both funds and individual stocks in investors’ accounts
How to learn more about Rhys’ investment strategies:
https://spoutingrock.us/
MarketBeat All Access
Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.
Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Kale Was a Garnish Before This Creative Genius Made It Famous. Here's How She Did It — and What She's Planning Next.
-
Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps to Ensure That It Resonates.
-
This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just as Much as Customers
-
Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day
-
Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald's Most Iconic (and Essential) Ingredients — and How They're Setting New Standards
-
Remote Work Shouldn't Be Up for Debate
-
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.