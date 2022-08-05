Five Features That Define The Entrepreneur Of The Future

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since its inception, the UAE has demonstrated itself as a seedbed for innovation and entrepreneurship. From dynamic thinking to ambitious endeavors, it is a place where creativity is encouraged and vision celebrated.

I keep returning to the UAE because of the country's natural affinity towards change. There have been countless examples of this- homegrown initiatives dedicated to incubating and accelerating creative talent, government investment in health, wellness, and personal growth, as well as a moonshot mindset that underscores this ambition.

Such efforts made by the UAE also place it at the center of the disruptive progress we're seeing in the world right now. This indicates that 20 years from now, the UAE may just be the perfect home for entrepreneurs of the future- here are the five features that will characterize these innovators:

1. Intuition Intuition is a powerful skill of the future that, once harnessed, will open up a new wave of entrepreneurial decision-making. By 2038, we believe that intuition will be part of most school curriculums and a common training protocol in most Fortune 500 companies. Our children will be learning to access altered states to draw onto sources of knowledge beyond what we now understand as the brain. And CEOs and executives will be trained to tap into such states to source ideas, creativity, and better "gut" instincts. Anxiety is often defined as the expectation of the other. Therefore, by tapping into our intuition, future decisions become foregone conclusions- opening up a whole new avenue of chartered success.

2. Mastering the body The feature that will set future entrepreneurs apart from their precedents is central nervous system (CNS) modulation. An entrepreneur who's become a master in this ability can almost craft his or her mental state for any situation at will. They can learn to modulate their CNS so that it doesn't overreact to small situations of everyday life, and you can also reverse the way it works to enhance higher-level thinking, while it draws energy from parts of the brain that control survival mental states like fear, anxiety, and impulsiveness. You can imagine how crucial this mastery will be for entrepreneurs who are working in times of uncertainty. One added tip is to jump-start your CNS modulation: start incorporating daily breathwork techniques such as alternative nostril breathing, box breathing, and actively begin taking care of your gut health, especially noting any food sensitivities.

3. Creativity Creativity is the heart-blood of entrepreneurship. Too often, as brands get larger, they stop being as daring. They stop taking risks and stop producing weird, meaningful, and creative content. The entrepreneurs of the future will be those people that know the value that radical authenticity and creativity bring. The larger their companies grow, the more innovative and creative they will become.

4. Limitless vision and execution The entrepreneur of the future is so blessed with the ability to conceive the most powerful team around them, unbounded by geography, or even by their organization. Your team is the individuals who can co-create a vision of the future of your company and execute against, and it doesn't just have to be who you work with- it will include partnerships, vendors, friends, and mentors. Today, we can build our organizations in countries all over the world where skillsets are approachable at cost. The entrepreneur of the future is limitless in their ability to create the most powerful team, if they recognize that their team is those they invite in to co-create abundance and exponential value.

5. Improved learning abilities Every day, we're sprinting to catch up. New technology. New people. New ideas, fast changes, endless updates. In our businesses, industries, and even our daily personal lives. In this rapidly changing world, success centers around our ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn. We live in the millennium of the mind, where the right knowledge is not only power, it's profit. An individual and team's ability to learn quickly and translate that learning into action is the ultimate competitive advantage. Your brain (and the collective brainpower of your organization) is your greatest wealth-building asset. Change your brain, change the world.

