Sima Aunty, Vampires And Magical Keys: What To Watch This Weekend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's going to be a long weekend and for the ones not driving off to a hill station or the beach, we have a list of the latest movies and series which have released on various OTT platforms. So order your favourite food, tuck in and get ready to enjoy the ride.

Netflix Sima Aunty, India's most famous matchmaker

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Netflix)

Everyone's 'favourite' Sima aunty is making a comeback on Indian Matchmaking Season 2. India's most famous matchmaker shall continue to 'help' more people find their perfect partners for life. In the eight episode series, we shall see her travelling all over the world meeting both new and old clients, noting down what they are looking for in their soul mate. But will she able to deliver on all fronts?

Locke & Key Season 3

Based on the book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key is about a family that movies into an ancestral mansion, only to discover a special bunch of magical keys, each of which has its own unique purpose. The family comprises three children and their mother, who move into the new house after their father has been murdered. Initially, it's fun and exciting as they discover doorways to different dimensions, but soon there is an evil being which is also pursuing the magic keys.

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx plays the lead in this action comedy as Bud Jablonski, a normal working individual trying to support his family. But his San Francisco pool cleaning job is not his actual profession. His real job is killing vampires, although he has been disbarred from the International Union of Vampire Hunters and now operates on his own. However, he needs to rejoin them so that he can make enough money for his family. Snoop Dog drops in as a special surprise.