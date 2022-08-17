iScanner Is a Digital Office on Your iPhone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Once upon a time, a scanner was a standard machine you'd find in an office. So was a fax machine — but we've learned since then. In the digital era, you don't see as much anymore but, if anything, you have even more scanning needs. Fortunately, you don't need a bulky stationary scanner when you have a smartphone. Scanning documents on the fly is easy with a tool like the iScanner App.

BP Mobile

iScanner is the top scanning app in the App Store with 4.8/5 stars and more than 80 million downloads. Gizmodo writes, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

During our Back to Education event that's providing great deals for helping everyone continue to learn, you can get iScanner for 79 percent off, a great deal to support your business or educational tasks. Plus, your purchase will earn a $0.50 donation to a school or charity of your choice.

iScanner is essentially an entire digital office in an app. It features a document scanner with a wide variety of AI-supported scanning modes, a PDF scanner, a document editor and file manager, and a seamless document sharing and collaboration service all in one. Scanning contracts, receipts, books, and more is extremely easy and you can leverage the camera to scan ID cards, QR codes, or even do math or count for you. The PDF scanner makes it easy to put your electronic signature on documents and organize your digital life while premium security features ensure all of your important documentation stays safe. Sharing and uploading scanned documents with others is also a breeze.

It's never been easier to learn to keep your digital life organized. During our Back to Education event now through August 24th, get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for iOS for 79 percent off $199 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.