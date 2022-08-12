Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're ready to land the job of your dreams. You've put the finishing touches on your resume, and you've started searching the online job boards like ZipRecruiter. Once you make a connection with an employer, hopefully your next step is scheduling an interview.

If that meeting is in person or even over video, then your appearance is the first thing interviewers notice, and their initial impression of you can set the tone for the rest of the conversation. Though some office cultures vary, business professional attire is generally the norm for interviews, so it's important to know what your interviewers will expect.

Appearing professional and polished at an interview helps you portray a positive image to the interviewer. Be sure to try your outfit ahead of time to make sure everything is clean, fitting, and pressed. Showing you put effort in your appearance illustrates your genuine interest in the job and how you value the hiring team's time.

Business professional attire for interviews doesn't need to break the bank either. There are plenty of budget-friendly professional looks you can pull together. Investing in a few nice outfits means you can use them for other occasions like networking events, weddings, and dinner parties.

Men's business professional attire for interviews.

It's always better to be overdressed than underdressed. When preparing your look for an interview, think about the work culture where you're interviewing. Consider wearing a suit with no tie if it's a more creative job. If it's a professional environment, approach your outfit with a more traditional look.

Feel free to add some details like a tie clip, a nice watch, or a pin of your alma mater for a personal touch.

Here are some standard elements of a men's business professional attire:

Well-fitting suit in navy, gray or black

Long sleeve button up

Conservative tie

Polished shoes that match your belt

Neat hairstyle

Trimmed facial hair if applicable

Women's business professional attire for interviews.

Your interview outfit can project confidence and ensure you set a good impression with your interviewer. Be sure everything in your outfit contributes to your conversation rather than distracting from it. You'll also want to ensure your hair is done and your nails are presentable.

Business professional attire for women includes:

Skirt, pantsuit, or slacks in navy, gray or black

Black dress and tights

Formal blouse

Close-toed heels or flats

Conservative makeup

Avoid distracting jewelry

Minimal perfume

These are just ideas, of course. Just don't let your interview attire be an afterthought. Bottom line, give it some thought and wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident.

