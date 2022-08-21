Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple has long kept itself in the center of the tech spotlight with new releases, questionable decisions, and just generally forcing us to pay attention to the devices we use. With each new device update, it seems like there's some fundamental change that forces you to reconsider your everyday carry.

Electronic Avenue

With the 12 and later, that big change is the advent of MagSafe . These magnetic chargers make wireless charging easier by snapping to the back of your phone, giving it a power boost. But they're not always super efficient.

If you want a speedier way to charge your phone, meet the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone. This chic wireless charger features a built-in magnet and metal plate that fits securely to your phone so it won't slide while charging. Fast Mag uses a variety of safeguards to protect against overcharging and is optimized for Apple products to produce a supremely quick charge. In fact, you can go from dead to 100 percent in as little as 30 minutes, the company says. (Again, without worrying about potential damage to your phone.)

There are absolutely no wires involved so you can charge your phone seamlessly no matter where you are. If you're working from a coffee shop or traveling for business, it's an easy way to keep your iPhone powered up. The MagSafe charging works for iPhone 12 or newer, but it also supports wireless charging for models as far back as iPhone 8. That's a little more flexibility for all of your charging needs.

Stay powered up no matter where you're working. For a limited time, you can get this portable wireless MagSafe charger for 59 percent off $119 at just $48.99. It's available in white, black, or blue all at the same price. Don't miss out on this awesome deal.

