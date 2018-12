<b></b>

September 11, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Golden, Colorado-Good Times Restaurants Inc. recently announced that it will add frozen custard to its menu in conjunction with its strategic repositioning and new identity. In honor of the menu addition, the company is changing the name of its restaurants from Good Times Drive-Thru Burgers to Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard. -Business Wire