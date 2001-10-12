Expansion News-Church's Chicken, Papa John's

<b></b>

October 12, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-Church's Chicken, a division of AFC Enterprises Inc., entered into an agreement with franchisees Kevin and Aletha Whitfield to convert 21 company-operated restaurants in the Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, markets into franchises. The Whitfields currently own 10 Church's franchises in the South. -AFC Enterprises Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. announced its growth plans for 2002, which includes 150 to 200 restaurant openings, 50 to 100 potential restaurant closings and domestic restaurant sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. -Business Wire