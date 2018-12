Don't count out the usefulness of seemingly archaic tools.

October 25, 2001 1 min read

The proliferation of computers might make a typewriter seem about as relevant to your business as a quill pen and a powdered wig. In reality, typewriters are useful for entrepreneurs who often deal with preprinted forms. You can get a good electric typewriter for $100 to $200. Don't go overboard-as long as the machine prints clearly, it's fulfilling its purpose.

