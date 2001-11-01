Expansion News--Burger King, Celsius Franchising, Del Taco, Frozen Desserts Systems

<b></b>

November 1, 2001 2 min read

Miami-Burger King purchased 30 restaurants from franchisee Nath Franchising Group as part of an effort to increase the chain's overall profitability. When the company owns the eateries, all profits go straight to the bottom line. By contrast, Burger King only receives a limited royalty stream when a restaurant is owned by a franchisee. Currently Burger King owns 9 percent of its restaurants worldwide, compared with the 30 percent of McDonald's restaurants that are company-owned. -Miami Herald

Kansas City, Missouri-Celsius Franchising Inc. and Wal-Mart have signed an agreement giving the tanning franchise exclusive rights to open salons in Wal-Mart's Supercenters nationwide. Celsius plans to open salons in Wal-Marts within a year. -The Business Journal of Kansas City

Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco has completed a development agreement with Arizona Del to build six new restaurants in Phoenix. Del Taco opened its first Arizona restaurant in 1999 and currently has 19 locations in the state. -Del Taco

Bensalem, Pennsylvania-Frozen Dessert Systems Inc., parent company of Joe's Water Ice and Petrucci's Ice Cream, is beginning West Coast operations with the opening of its newest store in Garden Grove, California. With their first California franchise, Frozen Desserts Systems hopes to cultivate the West Coast market and will use the Garden Grove location as a base of operations in the West. Additional stores are scheduled to open in the next year. -Prescott/Levinson Public Relations