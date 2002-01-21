Tips for Effective Cold Calls
How to make it as painless as possible
Before you make that next call, try these tips:
- Instead of saying "me" and "my company," use words like "you" and "yours." This lets prospects know you're interested in their needs, not just making a sale.
- Practice, practice, practice. To hear how you really sound--and to monitor your use of annoying or distracting phrases--use a tape recorder.
- If you tend to ramble, use a timer. This helps keep you on track and enables you to cover the salient points and not lose your prospect's attention.
- To remind you to smile while you talk, put a mirror next to the phone. Speak in a natural tone, and make sure your enthusiasm for your product or service comes through the phone line.
