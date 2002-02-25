Dairy Queen Scoops Out Niche with New Grill Concept

<b></b>

February 25, 2002 1 min read

Minneapolis--The 5,837-unit International Dairy Queen Inc. is testing a new concept, DQ Grill & Chill, with expanded menus and more restaurant-like décor. The 63-year-old brand has invested $1.5 million in two test units in Chattanooga, Tennessee, one a conversion of an existing unit and the other a new store, to broaden its appeal, increase profits and update its image.

The menu includes such trademark treats as the Blizzard and Dilly Bar, but the food menu has been enhanced with items like a grilled turkey sandwich and a shrimp basket. Décor has been updated with new colors, signage and logo. -Nation's Restaurant News