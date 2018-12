<b></b>

March 22, 2002 1 min read

Dallas--7-Eleven Inc. is shuttering some 120 underperforming stores in the first quarter. The convenience store chain plans to aggressively market its proprietary fresh-food business with new menu offerings, improved packaging and high quality. The company currently sells sandwiches and salads on the same day they are delivered. -Chain Store Age