You Go-Getter, You

Today's teens aren't waiting for a degree to start a business. Ain't America beautiful?
When I was a kid, I did a whole lot of riding bikes, listening to music and passing notes during class. Now, I'm guessing you've done your fair share of those things, too. But there's something that makes you very different from me, along with many of my peers: You haven't even hit your twenties yet, and you're already in business, or at least thinking about starting one.

This fascinates me. In fact, it fascinates all of us at Entrepreneur.com. We read these stories about 15-year-olds making their first million in sales or 17-year-olds hitting up their bank for a loan--and getting it--and we have to wonder what it is that drives these young entrepreneurs.

I suppose it's the same thing that drives any entrepreneur: the desire for freedom. When I was growing up, it didn't really occur to me to become an entrepreneur. It just wasn't something that was presented as an option while I was in high school. I find that unfortunate. But I'm glad that times have changed. You have within your hands the power to control your future--how much money you will make, how you will make it, when you will do it. And you are the boss of you. How awesome to be able to say that in your teens.

So it goes without saying that we want to help foster this spirit of entrepreneurship among today's youth by presenting you with our new TeenStartUps.com superchannel. Folded into the pages of Entrepreneur.com, TeenStartUps is a collaborative effort between Entrepreneur.com and YoungBiz. (If you haven't already checked out their site, you should spend some time there as well.) We'll cover everything from getting a business idea to finding start-up capital to promoting your business. And we'll provide ways for you to interact with your peers. In short, we'll help you realize your dream.

Take advantage of the resources available to you, because they are plentiful. There truly is no better time to be an entrepreneur. And it'll only get better from here.

