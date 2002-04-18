Expansion News--Damon's, Einstein Bros.

April 18, 2002 1 min read

Columbus, Ohio--Damon's Grill has opened its 10th Cleveland-area restaurant in the suburb of Independence. The restaurant features Damon's latest design concept, including a new exterior, upscale dining room, bar and Clubhouse with big-screen sports and interactive entertainment. -Damon's International Inc.

Eatontown, New Jersey--New World Restaurant Group Inc. continues to grow its core Einstein Bros. brand, adding five licensed units and one company-owned store during the first quarter of 2002. Licensed units opened during the quarter include the chain's first locations in an airport and a hospital, as well as three additional locations on college campuses. -New World Restaurant Group Inc.