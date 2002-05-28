RadioShack Goes to the Races

May 28, 2002 1 min read

Fort Worth, Texas--RadioShack is rolling out storefronts at five speedways where NASCAR holds events. The company calls its raceway stores RadioShack Speedway and will open them in Fort Worth, Texas; Las Vegas; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Bristol, Tennessee. The stores will focus on merchandise that traditionally sells well at RadioShack stores near raceways on race days. -Chain Store Age