Freebies entice customers to buy from you again and again.

June 11, 2002 1 min read

Even though giving away freebies may cost you in the short term, doing so will actually boost profits in the long run. It's good for clients to know you're not charging them for everything you do. The practice not only promotes goodwill, but also makes customers feel like you're on their side. For example, you might offer a free service or a discount coupon as a reward for continued business.

