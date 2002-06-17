New Franchises - Blasting Juices, Oscar's Creamery

<b></b>

June 17, 2002 1 min read

Beverly Hills, California - The states of California, Florida and New York have accepted franchise registration filings from Blasting Juices, a juice and smoothie chain. The company, which operates both stores and kiosk locations, plans on filing throughout the rest of the country soon. - Blasting Juices

Houston - Ice cream chain Oscar's Creamery has signed its first franchise agreement for a Houston location scheduled to open this month [June]. Oscar's, which has been selling its ice cream through restaurants and caterers for nearly 20 years, plans on opening 15 to 18 new stores in the Houston area in the next three years. - Houston Business Journal