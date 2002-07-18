Church's Chicken Unveils New Advertising, Packaging and Restaurant Design

July 18, 2002 1 min read

Atlanta--Instead of simply launching an advertising campaign hyping brand or product attributes, Church's Chicken is changing its look, voice and direction across the entire company. The themes and messages of the new Church's brand will extend into all company communications, utilizing the slogan "Full Flavor, Full Pockets, Full Life." Church's corporate branding initiative includes numerous marketing efforts such as print advertising, radio, packaging, Web site redesign and new uniforms. -Church's Chicken