Warning Signs

Is your business in trouble?

August 21, 2002 1 min read

People who start businesses tend to focus on the bright side of things, a quality that helps when things are looking bad. Just don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for these signs of a doomed business:

No business plan.

No board of advisors.

Insufficient capital.

No exit strategy.

Nothing backing up the hype.

Personality conflicts.

All offense, no defense (such as establishing a limited liability entity, obtaining adequate business insurance and forming contracts to protect yourself in customer, supplier and vendor relationships).

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, August 2001